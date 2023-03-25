CeeLo Under Fire For Horse Incident At Shawty Lo Tribute Event

March 25, 2023

CeeLo Green is under fire for riding a horse into an Atlanta tribute event celebrating the late Shawty Lo. In a video of the incident, CeeLo enters the party on horseback but the horse appears frightened amid the crowds, noise, and flashing party lights. Ultimately, the horse buckled, and CeeLo fell to the ground. In a statement to TMZ, PETA said, “It doesn’t take a genius to know that horses don’t belong at a noisy, crowded party, where slippery floors and strobe lights can agitate these vulnerable animals.”

CeeLo has responded to the backlash by saying he “went through all the proper channels to make that happen with no ill intent towards the animal.” However, he admits, “It should’ve been short and sweet but some malfunctions happened and it is what it is but know that I’m ok and yes the horse is ok as well.”

In 2014, CeeLo was disgraced following date-rape allegations (to which he pleaded no contest to one felony count of furnishing ecstasy) and his dismissive comments about consent. Two years later, CeeLo was captured on video falling to the ground (due to an exploding cellphone); the video went viral but was ultimately proven to be a fake-out — a weird publicity tactic introducing fans to a new character called “Gnarly Davidson.”

