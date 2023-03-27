Tyler, The Creator – “Dogtooth”

New Music March 27, 2023 By Tom Breihan

In 2021, Tyler, The Creator made a triumphant return to straight-up rap music on his album Call Me If You Get Lost. Today, Tyler has announced that there’s a deluxe edition of that album, Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, coming out this Friday. He’s also shared a brand-new single, and it’s a good one.

The new Tyler track “Dogtooth” fits within the wheelhouse of what Tyler was doing on Call Me If You Get Lost. Like that album, it features the echoing, familiar bark of DJ Drama on ad-libs. Once again, Tyler is rapping his ass off on this one. He also directed the video, which is characteristically vivid and colorful and which features the destruction of a couple of luxury vehicles. Check it out below.

Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale is out 3/31; pre-order it here.

