New Friends Fest ’23 Has All The Screamo Bands

News March 27, 2023 11:10 AM By Chris DeVille

A decade ago, Toronto’s most famous rapper announced a “no new friends” policy. The city’s DIY screamo-focused festival diverges sharply from that philosophy. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, New Friends Fest ’23 will bring a wealth of skramz and related sounds to the Lithuanian House from Aug. 4-6. Performers include Pageninetynine, The HIRS Collective, Cloud Rat, Gulfer, Joie De Vivre, Stay Inside, Boneflower, Habak, Record Setter, Respire, Eyelet, Ostraca, Coma Regalia, Massa Nera vs Quiet Fear, .gif from god, Hundreds Of AU, Crowning, Dreamwell, Roman Candle, and more. Three-day passes are on sale here, and the full lineup is below.

LINEUP:
Pageninetynine
The HIRS Collective
Cloud Rat
Gulfer
Joie De Vivre
Stay Inside
Boneflower
Habak
Record Setter
Respire
Ostraca
Young Mountain
Life In Vacuum
Coma Regalia
Massa Nera vs Quiet Fear
Eyelet
Piper Maru
.gif from god
Cady
Saton
Hundreds of AU
Heavenly Blue
Crowining
Jetsam
Dreamwell
Roman Candle
Lastima
Fern Sully
Boxcutter

Chris DeVille Staff

