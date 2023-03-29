Jenny Lewis has announced a new album, Joy’All. Arriving in June, it is Lewis’ fifth solo album and comes four years after 2019’s On The Line. Joy’All is also Lewis’ first album for her new label home of Blue Note/Capitol Records and features her fall 2021 one-off “Puppy And A Truck.”

“I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic… and then put them aside as the world shut down, and then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual songwriting workshop with a handful of amazing artists, hosted by Beck,” Lewis says in a release. “The challenge was to write one song every day for seven days, with guidelines from Beck. The guidelines would be prompts like ‘write a song with 1-4-5 chord progression,’ ‘write a song with only cliches,’ or ‘write in free form style.’ The first song I submitted to the group was ‘Puppy And A Truck.'”

Produced by Dave Cobb, Joy’All was engineered and mixed by Greg Koller and was recorded at NRCA Studio A in Nashville. There are also contributions from Jess Wolfe (background vocals), Greg Leisz, and Jon Brion.

“Dave works fast and we cut the bulk of the record with his incredible house band (Nate Smith, Brian Allen and Cobb on guitar, and myself on acoustic guitar and vocals) live on the floor in a couple of weeks,” Lewis adds. “Jess Wolfe came back to the studio to provide background vocals on the record and then Greg Leisz and Jon Brion added pedal steel, B-Bender guitar and Chamberlin, respectively, back in LA.”

Today, we get to hear the album’s lead single and opening track, “Psychos.” Check that out below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Psychos”

02 “Joy’All”

03 “Puppy And A Truck”

04 “Apples And Oranges”

05 “Essence Of Life”

06 “Giddy Up”

07 “Cherry Baby”

08 “Love Feel”

09 “Balcony”

10 “Chain Of Tears”

TOUR DATES:

06/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

06/03 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

07/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/07 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed &

07/08 – Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park #

07/12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre &

07/13 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues &

07/15 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner @

07/16 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall @

07/18 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 @

07/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia @

07/22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem @

08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/05 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *

08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *

^ with Ruston Kelly

# with Trampled By Turtles

* with Beck, Phoenix

@ with Cass McCombs, Hayden Pedigo

& with Jenny O., Hayden Pedigo

Joy’All is out 6/9 via Blue Note/Capitol Records.