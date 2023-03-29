Bettye LaVette – “Plan B” (Randall Bramblett Cover)

Bettye LaVette – “Plan B” (Randall Bramblett Cover)

New Music March 29, 2023 11:29 AM By James Rettig

Legendary soul singer Bettye LaVette has announced a new album, the follow-up to 2020’s Blackbirds. It’s titled LaVette!, and the singer chose to cover songs that were written by Randall Bramblett, the Georgia musician who has worked with Gregg Allmann, Bonnie Raitt, and many more in addition to putting out a whole lot of music of his won. “I think he’s the best songwriter I’ve heard in the past 30 years,” LaVette said of Bramblett. “And I just discovered him eight years ago.”

LaVette once again worked with producer Steve Jordan on this album. “Bettye LaVette is like a combination of Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday and Miles Davis,” Jordan noted in a statement. “When I prepare a band for her, I make sure we have it together. When she joins us, we’re only gonna get one or two takes, because she puts her heart and soul into each performance.” That band this time around includes Pino Palladino on bass, Larry Campbell and Chris Bruce on guitars and Leon Pendarvis on keyboards, and there are special appearances on the album from John Mayer, Jon Batiste, Anthony Hamilton, Steve Winwood, and more.

Today, LaVette is sharing her take on Randall Bramblett’s “Plan B,” from his 2017 album Juke Joint At The Edge Of The World. Check it out below.

LaVette! is out 6/16 via Jay-Vee Records.

