Greg Mendez – “Maria”

New Music March 29, 2023 11:22 AM By James Rettig

The prolific Philadelphia musician Greg Mendez has been putting out music for almost a decade now, but he’s going the eponymous route for his new album Greg Mendez, which will be out in May. He announced it a few weeks back with “Goodbye / Trouble,” and today he’s back with new single “Maria,” which is downbeat and melodic, Mendez’s voice slipping into each line. “I wrote this one when I had a concussion. I felt terrible and was in a deep brain fog but it came out pretty quickly,” Mendez said. “I don’t always write songs that are this literal but more broadly this one deals with struggling to relate.” Check it out below.

Here is the album’s lead single “Goodbye / Trouble”:

TRACKLIST:
01 “Rev. John / Friend”
02 “Shark’s Mouth”
03 “Cop Caller”
04 “Maria”
05 “Goodbye / Trouble”
06 “Sweetie”
07 “Clearer Picture (Of You)”
08 “Best Behavior”
09 “Hoping You’re Doing Okay”

Greg Mendez is out 5/5 via Forged Artifacts / Devil Town Tapes.

