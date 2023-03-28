Dirt Buyer – “On & On”

Dirt Buyer – “On & On”

New Music March 28, 2023 6:27 PM By Rachel Brodsky

New York emo throwback project Dirt Buyer — aka Joe Sutkowski — has announced its signing to Bayonet Records. It’s the start of a “new era” for the New Jersey-born Sutkowski, who released a self-titled LP in 2019 and a follow-up, Of Wisdom & Folly, in 2021. Along with the new label, Dirt Buyer has shared a darkly dramatic single, “On & On,” which comes with a lyric video by Jules Evens.

Recorded at the Outlier Inn in the Catskills, “On & On” was co-written and produced by Ruben Radlauer, Jeff Berrall, and Sutkowski. Listen and watch below.

“On & On” is out now via Bayonet Records.

