Rahill – “Fables” (Feat. Beck)

Rahill Jamalifard, the leader of the Brooklyn rock band Habibi, is releasing her debut solo album Flowers At Your Feet in a couple months, and she teamed up with Beck for a song on it, “Fables,” that’s out today.

“‘Fables’ was the last song I wrote from the record,” Jamalifard said of the track. “It came to me while on a summer drive through the scenic mountains near my home. I wanted to capture that present moment, a heightened sensation of spirit, windows down, all senses engaged, a feeling of jubilation and bliss. [Alex] Epton channelled that stirring emotion with an infectious beat, and Beck dosed the song with his ethereal vocals and added guitar, giving the song a kaleidoscopic lens.”

Check it out below.

Flowers At Your Feet is out 5/12 via Big Dada.

