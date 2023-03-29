The HBO drama and dark satire Succession is back for its fourth and final season, as you’re surely aware if you consume any pop culture media whatsoever. One revelation from this promo cycle has been veteran actor Brian Cox’s taste for pop music at its most playful and sparkly. Though Cox plays the gruff asshole patriarch and right-wing media baron Logan Roy on the show, he’s a more winsome presence in real life. First, Cox was seen wilding out to Carly Rae Jepsen’s immortal “Call Me Maybe” at the Succession season premiere party. And now, speaking to fellow Scottish thespian Alan Cumming in an episode of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke series, Cox described himself as “a closet Spice Girls fan” before singing along with the also-immortal “Wannabe.” All this can be beheld below.