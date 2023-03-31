The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

03

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit - "Middle Of The Morning"

The years 2020 and 2021 tested everyone’s limits. Things might be back to “normal” (whatever that means), but we’ll be dealing with the pandemic’s ripple effects for years to come. To that end, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit let out a catharsis-packed howl on “Middle Of The Morning,” which looks back at the initial isolation period and traces the resulting emotional whiplash: “Well I’ve tried to open up my window and let the light come in/ I step outside in the middle of the morning and in the evening again,” he sings. “Yes I’ve tried to be grateful for my devils and call them by their names/ But I’m tired, and by the middle of the morning I need someone to blame.” The pain and desperation in Isbell’s “well I’ve tried” hits you right in the gut. Because, like I said, lots of us are still trying. —Rachel

