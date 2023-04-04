The Nicest Dude In Hardcore Is A “Pessimistic Dickhead”

Sammy Ciaramitaro is not currently on death row awaiting judiciary retribution. Instead, he successfully bottled that homicidal impulse all the way until June 19, 2021. On that day, Gulch and Drain performed a guerrilla show on a stage they built themselves. They called it “Real Bay Shit.” The gig not only re-launched their own coastal California scene, it arguably kicked off the national hardcore renaissance we’re still two-stepping through.

“We put the flier out not thinking much. And then people — you know, everyone from old heads to kids with all this energy cooped up by COVID, maybe discovering hardcore in their bedrooms — they’re like, ‘We bought our tickets!’ I’m like, ‘We’re not selling tickets…’ And they’re like, ‘No no no, we bought our plane tickets,'” remembers the bashful Ciaramitaro. “And it wasn’t, ‘Oh, Drain and Gulch are that fucking good, and they’re putting on a show.’ It was, ‘Oh, there’s a show.’ Anything that came from that, people have to understand we straight up got lucky. Shit could never happen again.”

Whatever the case, Real Bay Shit convened thousands of fans. Those numbers looked like nothing when, almost exactly a year later, Gulch and Drain were alternating weekend nights as headliners for the biggest gathering in hardcore history: Sound And Fury 2022. If you’re not previously familiar with either band, that Sammy saturation probably seems like it’d make for redundant festival-going. In actuality, the gulf separating Drain and Gulch is so vast, you could probably situate the entire spiritual and sonic spectrum of relatively raw, harsh-vocaled metalcore between them.

Gulch deliberately courted fear, destabilization, and serial killer mystique. Top-lined by Sammy’s sludge-to-grind tempo variance, Elliot Morrow’s 200 yard panic-shriek, and Cole Kakimoto’s spike-encrusted, bleed-if-grasped death metal guitars, pressing play on Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress is a bit like leaving a friendly workday lunch at Sweetgreen, tucking your lil’ tie into your lil’ sports jacket, and turning off the busy, populated street into an alleyway deserted except for the single red-eyed, steam-puffing rhino that has been waiting all your stupid, wasteful life to mow you the fuck down. Gulch took one look at the cultish mystique (read: consumerist circus) that had arisen around their merch and designed Sound And Fury as the punctuation on their brief “career.” They will be remembered as an avatar for hardcore as a brittle, subterranean network of stern principles passed down in obscurantist whispers through generations of amateur, DIY basement show promoters — which it is.

If I’m allowed to be a corny music writer for a moment and riff lazily on the band’s aquatic aesthetics, the experience of listening to Drain is like nailing a 12-trick combo on Kelly Slater’s Pro Surfer as Testament blasts on the soundtrack and all your best buds cheer you on. They’re a band pushing the speedboat throttle as high as they can without knocking their passengers into the wake — an Oakley-shaded vision of hardcore as a slip’n’slide splash zone composed of searing sunburn solos, bouncing buoy rhythms, and cannonball breakdowns (wowwww that was really fuckin’ corny dude). They might make a ton of money and never break up. They are an avatar for hardcore as, like, a crazyass block party — which it is.

“The people decide what your band becomes, ultimately, and people on the internet really latched onto Gulch. They kind of crossed this little band that we started just to play for our friends into worlds it was never supposed to be in, and we weren’t really for that,” Ciaramitaro explains. “But Drain is for everybody, man. I was doing it first, and from the beginning we wanted to get to the highest level. My favorite thing is when people say, ‘I’ve never been to a hardcore show but I loved your set.'”

The differences between Ciaramitaro’s two bands seem outwardly to have everything to do with his relative distance from the drum kit. Identifiable from a mile away by either his half-buttoned floral attire or the static-shock electricity coursing through his beachcomber leg hair, always accessible for a merch counter chat before he takes the stage, the linebacker-framed Ciaramitaro has developed a mythic reputation for kindness among the latest generation of hardcore kids — one his welcoming presence has arguably helped ferment. When I saw the band bring their stage-demolishing spectacle to Austin’s Oblivion Access fest last year, the two teenagers next to me spent the pre-show debating whether the frontman’s ingratiating vibe came more from his being “Italian or Californian.” Ultimately, they decided he was uniquely faultless, a “golden retriever” of a man. This idealized portrayal is totally part of the beauty of adolescent fandom, but I dunno, I’m not so sure it should be encouraged in the press! The bio notes provided for Living Proof override the idea that there’s any dimension to Ciaramitaro’s art, calling the album a “testament” to the frontman’s “good-time psyche” and noting his face is “perpetually glued into a grin.”

There are two songs that tell you to kill yourself on Living Proof, both released as singles. One wields suicide as a tough cookie metaphor for building the person you’d hope to be (Ciaramitaro got sober in 2016, and though Drain isn’t a straight edge band, he takes pride in writing an abstinence song from a perspective other than “always been edge, edge FOR LIFE bro”). The other very literally tells its subject to kill themselves, and that’s a little more par for the course. From the album’s first lines — “Filled with disdain and disgust/ You make me sick” — Living Proof is straight Haterade, railing against scene posers, petty bellyachers, and the frontman himself.

Straightforward feel-good hardcore has never been in short supply. Any Youth Of Today longsleeve owner will tell you that. So believe me: Even by, like, cybergrind slam powerviolence standards, Ciaramitaro is spitting serious lyrical venom, and despite the presence of two hapless police piggies on the Living Proof cover, he has not sublimated this wrath into righteous political agitprop. Of course, that’s not at all notable — positively or negatively — in the broader scheme of hardcore. But in the context of this band’s outwardly frivolous iconography, it’s worth loudly and obnoxiously pointing out.

In fact, Ciaramitaro would like you to. He still travels through the world carrying the vivid sense-memory of having recently contemplated murder — a poisoned outlook that came close to ruining Drain’s first tour back from COVID, a national run with Terror, One Step Closer, and DARE. These shows should have revealed how high the band’s tide had risen since its lowest ebb in 2019 (CORNY!) — the year when a series of dropped dates forced them to “beg” to play a leg with Judiciary. Instead, for a time, all Sammy could see were “a lot of people who I knew didn’t really give a fuck about us.” He says DARE’s Angel Garcia had to actually pull him aside and tell him he was being a shit.

“My lyrics are just one of those things I think a lot of fans skip over to spare themselves, like. ‘Oh, ‘because Drain are a bunch of regular, relatable people who love their friends and families — not a bunch of macho ‘HARDCORE IS ALL THAT MATTERS’ dudes — these must be upbeat songs about California. Or maybe it’s like cartoon anger for fun,'” Ciaramitaro laments. “So, no, I don’t think people really listen to me. Yes, we’re having a good time, but it comes from a real place, and that’s hopefully what makes it meaningful. I love being positive, but it’s hard work. If anything, my closest friends would tell you, “Nah, Sammy’s default is to be a fucking dickhead pessimist.'”

If so, Ciaramitaro puts in hella overtime during our February video call (ironic, because talking to Stereogum means skipping out on a part-time shift “slinging ink and listening to hardcore” at Printhead, the San Jose T-shirt shop that’s the full time hustle of his former Gulch bandmate Kakimoto). An historic and unprecedented snowfall is canvassing California (sometimes the interview synchronicity just be slammin’ like that), and even though Ciaramitaro has already fishtailed his truck attempting to make a tattoo appointment, he comes off like the only dude in the Bay Area whose day can’t be ruined by a downpour. Tenacious, open-minded, down for whatever.

“I’ve learned just to be thankful for everything. Even in the worst patches of my life, man, I know someday soon we’ll get to a show, and there’ll be kids there that are excited. And that could all end tomorrow!” he reflects. “I’m up there on stage, but it’s not really up to me that I am. It’s up to the people. That’s hardcore, right?”