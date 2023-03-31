LFO’s Brian “Brizz” Gillis Dead At 47

Brian “Brizz” Gillis, one of the founders of LFO, has died. Bandmate Brad Fischetti confirmed the news in an Instagram post paying tribute to Gillis, who passed away on Wednesday. “Today I honor my former bandmate and friend, Brizz,” Fischetti writes. “If you watched the LFO Story livestream or have seen the band and me play it live, you know what Brian meant to LFO. If it wasn’t for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist.” Gillis was 47.

Here is Fischetti’s full statement:

Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis passed away. I don’t have details and it wouldn’t be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss. I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy. If you know what I’ve been doing, you know I’m trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy. Today I honor my former bandmate and friend, Brizz. If you watched the LFO Story livestream or have seen the band and me play it live, you know what Brian meant to LFO. If it wasn’t for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist. My relationship with Brian was complex. It contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy. I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it’s those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever. I’ve prayed for Brian every day for many years. And I will continue to pray for him, for his beloved father, for his friends, his family, and those who loved him. Special prayers for Pistol Pete and Terry Edwards; two men who hold a special place in my heart and undoubtedly held a special place in Brian’s heart. I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin. And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that. Rest east bro. Rest easy.

A staple of the ’90s boy-band scene, LFO (or, Lyte Funkie Ones) originally consisted of Rich Cronin, Fischetti, and Gillis, who launched the group in Massachusetts in 1995. After just missing the Top 40 with a 1998 cover of Yvonne Elliman’s “If I Can’t Have You,” Gillis left the band in 1999 to pursue a solo career. Devin Lima took his place, and the group released their self-titled debut album in 1999. They soon hit #1 with 1999’s Abercrombie & Fitch-referencing “Summer Girls.” They earned another Top 10 song with “Girl On TV.” LFO’s self-titled debut album featured a number of original vocals from Gillis, including his lead on “Can’t Have You.” In 2000, LFO opened for Britney Spears and won the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Group Of The Year.

Lima, Fischetti, and Cronin released one more album as LFO in 2001: Life Is Good.

Unfortunately, Fischetti is not being hyperbolic by calling “the LFO Story… a tragedy.” In 2010, Rich Cronin died at 36 after suffering a stroke amid a battle with leukemia. Likewise, Devin Lima was diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer in 2017 and ultimately passed away in 2018 at the age of 41.