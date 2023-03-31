Sid Sriram – “Do The Dance”

New Music March 31, 2023 9:47 AM By Tom Breihan

Sid Sriram – “Do The Dance”

New Music March 31, 2023 9:47 AM By Tom Breihan

In Southeast Asia, Sid Sriram is a stadium-level superstar, and he’s about to release his first English-language album. Sriram was born in India, but he grew up mostly in the Bay Area, and he studied at Berklee College Of Music. Sriram specializes in Carnatic music, the ancient tradition of Indian classical music, but he also loves American R&B. Sriram sings in a number of different languages, especially Tamil and Telugu, and he’s famous for his work on Indian films. Right now, though, Sriram is getting ready to release a record that he made with collaborators like Gayngs’ Ryan Olson and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

Later this year Sid Sriram will release his album Sidharth on Def Jam. Sriram recorded the album at Ryan Olson’s studio in Minneapolis, and it features Justin Vernon on guitar and backing vocals. Last fall, Sriram previewed the album by covering Linda Ronstadt’s 1970s classic “Long, Long Time.” Today, Sriram releases “Do The Dance,” a lush new R&B track.

Ryan Olson co-produced “Do The Dance” with Alex Epton, the Spank Rock collaborator formerly known as XXXChange. The song’s credits list 10 songwriters, including Sriram, Olson, Epton, and Justin Vernon. It’s a smooth, pretty song that mostly works as a showcase for Sid Sriram’s voice. That guy can really sing. Below, check out “Do The Dance” and his “Long Long Time” cover.

Sidharth is out later this year on Def Jam.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Power Trip Festival Bringing Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, & Tool To Coachella Site This Fall

1 day ago 0

Morgan Wallen Kicks Out Australian Fan Who Threw A Drink On Him

4 days ago 0

Mississippi News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On-Air

6 days ago 0

Josh Homme Issues Statement About Custody Battle With Brody Dalle

3 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Engaged To Former Jack Antonoff Bandmate Evan Winiker

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest