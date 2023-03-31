Whenever the Alchemist teams up with a rapper for a full-length collaborative album, it feels like a holiday. Last year, the Alchemist produced excellent LPs for Boldy James, Curren$y, and Roc Marciano. Today, he’s followed those albums by getting together with the perpetually calm San Francisco veteran Larry June.

Larry June makes total sense as an Alchemist collaborator. He also always sounds deeply relaxed and unimpressed with whatever’s happening around him — a bit like a deep-voiced West Coast version of longtime Alchemist buddy Curren$y. On the new album The Great Escape, Larry June slides right over the Alchemist’s pretty, cloudy instrumentals, and he sounds right at home.

Larry June has company, too. The Great Escape features a ton of guests, including Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa, Action Bronson, Boldy James, Slum Village, Ty Dolla $ign, Joey Bada$$, Evidence, Jay Worthy, and the aforementioned Curren$y. The whole record is overwhelmingly pleasant, and you can stream it below.

The Great Escape is out now on Freeminded/ALC/EMPIRE.