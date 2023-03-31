Death Grips Collaborate With Praying On Merch Collection That Includes MC Ride Sleeping Bag

March 31, 2023 By Chris DeVille

“Praying for Deathgrips is online” reads the homepage for Praying, the ironic and inflammatory Christianity-themed niche fashion line known for such items as the Father, Son, Holy Spirit bikini. There are a few choice hats and hoodies and a lingerie set that basically ports over the design of that bikini onto underwear. And, for just $180, you can buy your very own MC Ride sleeping bag. Go the the money store and then buy all the noided gear here.

