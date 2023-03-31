Death Grips Collaborate With Praying On Merch Collection That Includes MC Ride Sleeping Bag

“Praying for Deathgrips is online” reads the homepage for Praying, the ironic and inflammatory Christianity-themed niche fashion line known for such items as the Father, Son, Holy Spirit bikini. There are a few choice hats and hoodies and a lingerie set that basically ports over the design of that bikini onto underwear. And, for just $180, you can buy your very own MC Ride sleeping bag. Go the the money store and then buy all the noided gear here.

Praying x Death Grips items are now available at https://t.co/x2QFtZwq3M pic.twitter.com/ekbQgLYmgv — Ꭰeath Ꮹrips (@bbpoltergiest) March 31, 2023