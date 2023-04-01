Morbid Angel Share New Statement About Deadly Theater Collapse, Postpone Tonight’s Show

Morbid Angel have shared a statement regarding last night’s roof collapse at a show they were meant to headline in Belvidere, Illinois. “On behalf of Morbid Angel, we want to first and foremost send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the individual who tragically lost their life last night in the venue roof collapse due to heavy winds from a Tornado,” the group wrote on Instagram.

Morbid Angel went on to say that they would be postponing tonight’s performance in Joliet, Illinois, which will now take place Wednesday, April 5. Here is the band’s full statement:

On behalf of Morbid Angel, we want to first and foremost send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the individual who tragically lost their life last night in the venue roof collapse due to heavy winds from a Tornado. We lost a brother in Metal last night, and many were hurt and injured in this tragedy. We would like to express how truly thankful we are for those in attendance (Fans, Venue Staff, Bands and Crew) that assisted with getting people out and to safety. We want to thank the First responders (Fire, EMT, Police) that were on the scene quickly and were able to help in getting people out of the venue and to hospitals for treatment as quickly as possible. YOU ARE TRUE HEROES! At this time our minds continue to remain with all those who were injured and hospitalized, as well as everyone who was effected by the storms in the surrounding area. We truly hope for a fast recovery of all who were injured. As a result of the events of last night, we are working to re-scheduling tonight’s show in Joliet, IL to Wednesday April 5th. With that said, our focus remains with the Victims of this terrible storm. MA

In addition to Morbid Angel, the bands Revocation and Skeletal Remains had been due to perform. Brazilian death metal band Crypta had finished their set when the Apollo Theater announced a half-hour due to “dangerous weather” outside. Soon after, the venue’s roof collapsed, leaving one person dead and dozens hospitalized.