Clairo hasn’t used her Bandcamp page since 2016, which was before she became a YouTube sensation and released two studio albums, her 2019 debut Immunity and 2021’s Sling. But this weekend she resuscitated it to share a demo of a new song called “For Now,” a sparse one that wouldn’t sound out of place on Sling. “Loving you is simple, sweet, and I’m bound to fall/ Because I’m loving you for now/ Until it all breaks down” go some of the lyrics. Proceeds for the track are being donated to the organizations For The Gworls and Everytown.” Check it out below.

<a href="https://clairecottrill.bandcamp.com/track/for-now">For Now by clairo</a>

“For Now” is out now.