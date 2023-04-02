Clairo – “For Now”
Clairo hasn’t used her Bandcamp page since 2016, which was before she became a YouTube sensation and released two studio albums, her 2019 debut Immunity and 2021’s Sling. But this weekend she resuscitated it to share a demo of a new song called “For Now,” a sparse one that wouldn’t sound out of place on Sling. “Loving you is simple, sweet, and I’m bound to fall/ Because I’m loving you for now/ Until it all breaks down” go some of the lyrics. Proceeds for the track are being donated to the organizations For The Gworls and Everytown.” Check it out below.
“For Now” is out now.