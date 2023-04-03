Madonna Pays Tribute To Record Exec Seymour Stein: “He Changed And Shaped My World”

Over the weekend, Seymour Stein — the record executive who co-founded Sire Records and discovered a great number of artists — passed away at 80. Among the many influential artists he took a chance on early in their careers was Madonna. On social media today, Madonna shared a statement reflecting on how she and Stein first crossed paths.

“Seymour Stein Has Left Us! I need to catch my breath. He Was one of the most influential Men in my Life!! He changed and Shaped my world. I must Explain,” Madonna wrote, continuing:

I stalked a DJ named Mark Kamin- for a year at a club called Danceteria!

In the Early 80’s. He finally agreed to play my demo of a song called “Everybody” on a Saturday night.

The Club was packed. An A&R man from SIRE records was there—Michael Rosenblatt.

He heard the music and asked me if he could bring me to meet his boss Seymour Stein.

I Couldn’t get the words “Hell Yes”!out of my mouth fast enough!

Unfortunately Seymour was in the hospital for a Heart Ailment!

I didn’t care. When I met him he was laying in a hospital bed wearing his boxer shorts and a wife beater!

He had a cannula up his nose and a saline Drip in his arm! He was grinning like the Cheshire Cat.

I was carrying my giant boombox ready to play My cassette for him in the hospital room! He smiled and laughed when he saw me and asked me if I was related to the Virgin Mary!! Hahahhahahaa. I knew we would hit it off. I played him the song a few times. He signed me to his record label that day!!

This moment changed the course of my Life Forever. And was the beginning of my journey as a Musical Artist. Not only did Seymour hear me but he Saw me and my Potential! For this I will be eternally grateful!

I am weeping as I write this down. Words cannot describe how I felt at this moment after years of grinding and being broke and getting every door slammed in my face.

Anyone who knew Seymour knew about his passion for music and his impeccable taste. He had an Ear like no other!

He was Intense -Wickedly Funny-a little bit Crazy And Deeply intuitive.

Dearest Seymour you will never be forgotten!! Thank You! Thank you Thank you! 🙏🏼 💙. . Shine on!!!