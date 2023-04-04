Louise Post – “Guilty”

Louise Post – “Guilty”

New Music April 4, 2023 10:05 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Veruca Salt’s Louise Post has announced that her first solo album, Sleepwalker will arrive June 2 on El Camino Media. Produced by Matt Drenik, Sleepwalker features songs that Post says came to her “during the transitive state between sleep and consciousness.” Today, Post is sharing lead single “Guilty,” plus a bunch of North American tour dates kicking off in June.

“I have always identified as a sleepwalker,” Post says of the album’s title. “I slept-walked around my house routinely when I was a child, and even down the street. I believe in hindsight it was me trying to process what was going on in my home with my parents’ troubled marriage. As far as I know, I stopped sleepwalking after the divorce when I was eight, but it has always been a part of me that I feel protective of, a little girl who I feel sad for.”

As Post describes, she wrote three albums’ worth of material during these periods of hypnagogia and whittled them down to 11 songs. “Throughout it all, I felt like my higher purpose was screaming at me, trying to wake me up from my despair and setting me on a path of creativity,” she says. “I had felt paralyzed and desolate as the pandemic set in and writing these songs helped snap me out of my stupor and reclaim a small part of the solution.”

01 “Queen Of The Pirates”
02 “Guilty”
03 “What About”
04 “All Messed Up”
05 “Killer”
06 “Hollywood Hills”
07 “Secrets”
08 “All These Years”
09 “Don’t Give Up”
10 “God I Know”
11 “The Way We Live”

TOUR DATES:
06/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt
06/13 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset
06/14 – Portland, OR @ MS Studios
06/15 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
06/17 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
06/20 – Austin, TX @ Parish
06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
06/25 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
07/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
07/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Pinhook
07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
07/14 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
07/15 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
07/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
07/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
07/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
07/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

Sleepwalker is out 6/2 on El Camino Media.

