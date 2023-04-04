Veruca Salt’s Louise Post has announced that her first solo album, Sleepwalker will arrive June 2 on El Camino Media. Produced by Matt Drenik, Sleepwalker features songs that Post says came to her “during the transitive state between sleep and consciousness.” Today, Post is sharing lead single “Guilty,” plus a bunch of North American tour dates kicking off in June.

“I have always identified as a sleepwalker,” Post says of the album’s title. “I slept-walked around my house routinely when I was a child, and even down the street. I believe in hindsight it was me trying to process what was going on in my home with my parents’ troubled marriage. As far as I know, I stopped sleepwalking after the divorce when I was eight, but it has always been a part of me that I feel protective of, a little girl who I feel sad for.”

As Post describes, she wrote three albums’ worth of material during these periods of hypnagogia and whittled them down to 11 songs. “Throughout it all, I felt like my higher purpose was screaming at me, trying to wake me up from my despair and setting me on a path of creativity,” she says. “I had felt paralyzed and desolate as the pandemic set in and writing these songs helped snap me out of my stupor and reclaim a small part of the solution.”

Listen to “Guilty” below.

01 “Queen Of The Pirates”

02 “Guilty”

03 “What About”

04 “All Messed Up”

05 “Killer”

06 “Hollywood Hills”

07 “Secrets”

08 “All These Years”

09 “Don’t Give Up”

10 “God I Know”

11 “The Way We Live”

TOUR DATES:

06/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

06/13 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset

06/14 – Portland, OR @ MS Studios

06/15 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/20 – Austin, TX @ Parish

06/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

06/25 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

07/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

07/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Pinhook

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

07/14 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

07/15 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

07/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

07/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

07/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

Sleepwalker is out 6/2 on El Camino Media.