Anna St. Louis – “Phone”

New Music April 4, 2023 9:46 AM By James Rettig

It’s been a bit since we heard from the Los Angeles-based musician that goes by Anna St. Louis. Her debut full-length album, If Only There Was A River, came out back in 2018, but today she’s back with news of another. In The Air will be released in June, and she recorded it with producer Jarvis Taveniere. The breezy lead single “Phone” is out now, and here’s what Anna St. Louis had to say about it:

On one level ‘Phone’ is a song about a heart yearning for connection with a distant love. Looking ahead and behind asking, “When will we get it back again”? 

On another level it’s about reaching beyond the constant distractions of the modern world to come back to that most special thing, the present moment.
Usually found in the simplest of places… “Tell me how long the grass has grown”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Trace”
02 “Morning”
03 “Better Days”
04 “Sad Eyes”
05 “Rest”
06 “Phone”
07 “Even”
08 “Patrollers”
09 “Soft Cities”
10 “Into The Deep”
11 “Sea Glass”

TOUR DATES:
05/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records Roadhouse*
05/06 San Francisco, CA@ 4 Star Theater*
05/07 Bolinas, CA @ The Farmstand*
05/14 Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights#
05/15 Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement#
05/16 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast#
05/17 Leeds, UK @ Brudnell#
05/18 London, UK @ Hackney Social#
05/22 Malmo, SE @ Plan B#
05/24 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Ideal Bar#
05/26 Berlin, GE @ Badehaus#
05/30 Luxembourg @ Rotondes#
05/31 Antwerpen, BE @ Trix#
* with John Andrews & The Yawns
# with Sylvie

In The Air is out 6/9 via Woodsist / Mare.

