The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Yaeji - "Passed Me By"

The Yaeji album is sick as hell, and if I had more time this week I would have liked to write something longer about it. But thankfully she dropped one of its best tracks as a single so I can just do this: “Passed Me By” is incredible, an absolute master class. Yaeji possesses such an intense attention to detail, but everything she releases comes off as effortless. Every layer on “Pass Me By” matters: each breathy intonation, billowing bass, twist of synth. Her tracks are so textural; this one crests into an immersive wave and bottoms out into a head-nodding hypnosis. Yaeji’s delivery slips between English and Korean, and I love the way she hits every word: “I like flipping the pages and feeling the physical weight of how much time has … passed me by.” The song is a love letter to her younger self, as well as a remark on how quickly you can forget what once made you so passionate. But it all comes rushing back in its closing lines, Yaeji a ghostly apparition that leaves this tangled open end: “Do you know that that person is still inside of you waiting for you to notice?” —James