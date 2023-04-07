Drake – “Search & Rescue”

New Music April 7, 2023 12:03 AM By Rachel Brodsky

On Thursday, Drake announced a new song, “Search & Rescue,” in an Instagram post. “SEARCH & RESCUE OUT AT MIDNIGHT ON ALL PLATFORMS,” Drake wrote alongside a photo of himself and a woman wearing motorcycle helmets. Drake also tagged producers BNYX and Sadpony, who produced Drake’s 21 Savage collab “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which appeared on 2022’s Her Loss. Drake actually teased a portion of “Search & Rescue” on SiriusXM’s The Fry Yiy Show last week, but then it was called “Rescue Me.” If you heard it, you might remember how it featured a snippet of Kim Kardashian talking about her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West in the E! Series finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2021.

“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that,” she says in the sample. Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, shot down any rumors of his son dissing West, writing in the comments of TMZ’s Instagram, “Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song, Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again???????????????”

Listen to “Search & Rescue” in full below.

