Luscious Jackson’s Vivian Trimble Dead At 59

Vivian Trimble, the keyboardist and co-founder of Luscious Jackson, has died. The band shared the news of Trimble’s death on Facebook, writing in a statement that Trimble had been battling cancer for several years and passed on Tuesday due to a complication she developed on Monday. Trimble was 59.

Here is the band’s full statement:

Vivian Trimble

6/24/63- 4/5/23 We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved friend and band member Viv on Tuesday. She had been in treatment for cancer for several years and developed a complication on Monday. We were not expecting this. She was a great friend and a gifted musician and choreographer, but it was being a partner to David and a mother to Nate and Rebecca that gave her the greatest joy. We are devastated beyond words to lose our graceful sister. Gabby, Jill, and Kate

A staple of the ’90s alt-rock scene, Luscious Jackson formed in 1991 as a trio comprising Jill Cunniff, Gabby Glaser, and Trimble. Drummer Kate Schellenbach joined midway through the recording of their 1992 debut EP, In Search Of Manny.

Together, the band released one EP, three LPs, and ten singles on the Beastie Boys’ Grand Royal label. Their biggest hit was “Naked Eye,” which was the first single from their second album, 1996’s Fever In Fever Out and peaked at #18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In addition to Luscious Jackson, Trimble was involved in some side projects: While on tour, Trimble and Cunniff recorded an acoustic-driven album under the name Kostars: Klassics With A “K”. It came out in 1996 and was produced by Breeders bassist Josephine Riggs.

Trimble left the group in 1998, and the band parted ways in 2000 after recording one album as a trio, 1999’s Electric Honey. Also in 2000, Trimble and Wiggs released a self-titled album under the name Dusty Trails. Luscious Jackson did reunite in 2011 and performed sporadically until 2017, but Trimble opted not to join.