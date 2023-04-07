Zack From Love Is Blind Vindicated In Ludo Song Plagiarism Accusations

Right now, Netflix is airing the fourth season of its social-experiment reality show Love Is Blind. There’s a moment on one of the episodes where one of the contestants, a criminal defense lawyer named Zack Goytowski, proposes to fellow contestant Irina Solomonova by singing to her. That moment has drawn a lot of attention, and it’s not because Goytowski sings badly, though he certainly does. It’s because Goytowski seems to plagiarize a song from the St. Louis power-pop band Ludo.

In the Love Is Blind scene in question, Goytowski says, “So, I wrote you a song.” He then sings a sightly-altered version of “Sara’s Song,” a deep cut from Ludo’s self-titled 2004 debut album. Fans alerted Ludo, and the band tweeted that Netflix got the band’s permission to use the song.

So many of you sending this our way. Thank you! Yes, we know and the show got our permission. Glad to know you guys are looking out for us! https://t.co/fQUWlzEnHF — Ludo (@LudoRock) March 25, 2023

Last week, Ludo’s Tom Convy talked to People, saying that the band had cleared the song but that he didn’t realize that Goytowski claimed he’d written the song. Herey’s what Convy said:

We were happy to clear the songs. They used “Sara’s Song” of ours, which is a pretty obscure track from our very first album that we released ourselves 20 years ago. Our singer Andrew wrote it for his then-girlfriend… What we didn’t know is that Zack prefaced his performance of our song with “I wrote you a song.” Obviously, that’s become a source of controversy, and it’s hilarious that we’re in the middle of it. We don’t know Zack and haven’t seen the whole show, but I don’t think there was any malicious intent here, and Andrew isn’t exactly worried about losing his job… We’ll be back in the studio soon and we’re hoping Zack writes us a song; we figure he owes us one.

Yesterday, Zack Goytowski went on Instagram to clear the whole thing up. He posted a video that features some unaired footage, in which he says that he didn’t actually write the song. Instead, in that proposal moment, Goytowski says he merely changed some things from a song that one of his favorite bands recorded.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqtQncEt1GJ/?hl=en

Here, for the record, is the original “Sara’s Song.”

