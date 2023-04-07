“WTF” is the latest collaboration between rap superstars YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj. Set for YoungBoy’s upcoming album Don’t Try This At Home — a funny title given that he’s been living on house arrest in Utah — the track finds both rappers leaning into their melodic side, wondering “who the fuck” various haters and onlookers even are, matched with soulful, almost gospel-inflected trap production. Watch the “WTF” video below.

Don’t Try This At Home is out 4/21 on Motown/Never Broke Again.