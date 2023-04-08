Last fall, we wrote about how DC post-punk/hardcore greats Black Eyes were going to play three East Coast shows this month — their first live performances in almost 20 years. Last night, the band played their first of three reunion shows at the Black Cat (tonight they’re headed to Brooklyn’s Market Hotel, and on Sunday they’re playing the First Unitarian Church in Philly). On Thursday night, Black Eyes also convened for a secret warm-up show in DC and rehearsed in Silver Spring. Overall, sounds like a very Maryland-core last few days for the Discord staples.

Watch some fan-shot footage of Black Eyes’ first live show in 20 years below.