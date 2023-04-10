Joan Baez Sang Two Songs At The Newark Airport With Rep. Justin Jones Of The Tennessee Three
Last week Republicans in the Tennessee state legislature attempted to expel three Democratic representatives who had attended a gun-control protest in the legislative chamber on March 30 in the wake of the Nashville school shooting — a group now known as the Tennessee Three. Two Black men, Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, were indeed removed from their posts, while Rep. Gloria Johnson, a white woman, managed to avoid expulsion.
Jones and Johnson flew from Nashville to Newark on Sunday, and by coincidence, folk music legend Joan Baez was on their flight. When the plane landed, Baez sang two songs with Jones in the Newark airport, the traditional freedom songs “We Shall Overcome” and “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round.” Check out footage of them singing below.