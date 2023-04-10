Last week Republicans in the Tennessee state legislature attempted to expel three Democratic representatives who had attended a gun-control protest in the legislative chamber on March 30 in the wake of the Nashville school shooting — a group now known as the Tennessee Three. Two Black men, Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, were indeed removed from their posts, while Rep. Gloria Johnson, a white woman, managed to avoid expulsion.

Jones and Johnson flew from Nashville to Newark on Sunday, and by coincidence, folk music legend Joan Baez was on their flight. When the plane landed, Baez sang two songs with Jones in the Newark airport, the traditional freedom songs “We Shall Overcome” and “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round.” Check out footage of them singing below.

When you get off the plane with the legendary Joan Baez you know it’s a movement of the spirit. She stands with us in our struggle in Tennessee and said she’s hopeful to see young voices leading. “WE SHALL OVERCOME…” Serendipitous, indeed. pic.twitter.com/f4bj5akUte — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) April 9, 2023