“I’ve always wanted to write pop music. I never wanted to be cool.” Even early in her career, Charli XCX was dropping pull quote-ready aphorisms, the sort of declarations we might expect from an auteur. Charlotte Aitchison was only 21 years old when she released her proper debut album, but she was confident. And she was cool, despite her suggestion to the contrary.

When True Romance came out, it was more of a coronation than an introduction — at least for those of us who had been following the slow, steady rise of Charli XCX. Not many songs on the album came as a surprise. We had been living with some of them for years by that point. “Stay Away” and “Nuclear Seasons,” the two singles that brought Charli to wider consciousness, dropped nearly two years before True Romance, and they weren’t the only ones circulating online. The songs on True Romance trickled out as singles and through a pair of mixtapes, Heartbreaks And Earthquakes and SUPER ULTRA.

The staggered, somewhat chaotic release schedule would become the norm for Charli XCX’s creative output in the years to come, an early example of her restless urgency to simply get things out there, record labels be damned. Out of all Charli’s alternative pop contemporaries — among them Sky Ferreira, Lorde, Grimes — she’s the only one that has been so prolific, the only one that has adapted to the faster pace of the music industry, even when the music industry didn’t necessarily want to keep up with her. It has been a tumultuous ride, but a decade later she has amassed a whole lot of music to her name — and it all started in earnest with True Romance, which came out 10 years ago today.

Charli XCX was a child of the internet: her earliest tracks uploaded to MySpace, her moniker lifted from her MSN screen name. When she was 14, her parents helped pay for her to record an album — it would never come out officially, but the songs she shared from it attracted the attention of club promoters, who invited her to DJ on the underground UK party scene. Charli was an omnivorous listener — just a few of the names she mentioned as influences in early interviews: Justice and Uffie, the Cure and Siouxsie & the Banshees, Britney Spears and the Spice Girls, Belinda Carlisle and Duffy and Kate Nash.

Maybe that breadth of inspirations is why it took her so long to land on a signature sound — or at least her first signature sound. Early tracks like “!Franchesckaar!” had her testing out trashy techno. She was still experimenting with who she wanted to be when she was signed to the Atlantic Records subsidiary Asylum in 2010 at just 18 years old. “I was lost, you know?” she told The Guardian of those early years. “I was still in school, I’d just come out of this weird rave scene, and I wasn’t really sure what to make of that. And when I got signed I hated pop music; I wanted to make bad rap music. I didn’t know who I was. I didn’t know what I liked. Even though I was signed, I was still figuring it out.”

It wasn’t until her label sent her to Los Angeles and she had a fortuitous recording session with Ariel Rechtshaid that things started to make sense for Charli. He collaborated on the two earliest singles from True Romance, “Stay Away” and “Nuclear Seasons” (the latter co-written with Justin Raisen). Rechtshaid was still establishing himself as a producer of a certain ilk — his most telling credits then were with Blood Orange and Glasser, though the same year that those two Charli tracks were released, he’d also work with Usher and Sky Ferreira. True Romance would end up as part of a a banner 2013 for Rechtshaid in which he had his hands in Modern Vampires Of The City, Days Are Gone, and Night Time, My Time. (All 10-year anniversaries coming to you soon…)

Another significant early collaborator was the Swedish producer Patrik Berger, who had worked with Robyn a couple years earlier on the iconic “Dancing On My Own.” He co-wrote the similarly anthemic “You’re The One” as another of Charli’s True Romance singles, released almost a year before the album itself would come out. Even early on, Charli was proving to be adept at surrounding herself with talented collaborators. She was and remains a master-class curator. She elevated a beat by BloodPop, then known as Blood Diamonds, who would go on to work with a whole lot of big-name pop musicians and become a close collaborator of Lady Gaga. She sampled some tracks off a ’70s Todd Rundgren solo LP. She flipped a Gold Panda beat into the infectious “You (Ha Ha Ha),” which would far surpass the instrumental that made the blog rounds a couple years earlier. Though there are a ton of different hands on True Romance, Charli is the creative visionary — these songs wouldn’t work without her force of personality and her discerning ear.