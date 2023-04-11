Bodywash’s new album I Held The Shape While I Could arrives this week. The duo has already shared a few album singles — “Kind Of Light,” “Massif Central,” and “No Repair.” Today, Bodywash are dropping one more preview ahead of release: the swirling and shoegazey “Perfect Blue.”

A meditation on Chris Steward’s Japanese and British roots, “‘Perfect Blue’ takes its name and inspiration from Satoshi Kon’s 1997 animated film,” according to the singer. He adds:

The themes of internal conflict and losing one’s sense of self really resonated with me when I first watched it during the winter of 2021. “Perfect Blue” (the song) is an exploration of the many facets of my own cultural identity. Being both British and Japanese has often felt like a compromise. While it might be easy to romanticize this duality, the reality is that it’s impossible to wholly belong to either culture. What has brought me some solace in the past is their shared appreciation for shoegaze and “Perfect Blue” is an ode to this common cultural heritage. We stacked breathy digital synths (inspired by Masahiro Ikumi’s ominous soundtrack) atop a wave of viscous fuzz guitars, in search of a “perfect blue” – a color the shade of renewal.”

Listen to “Perfect Blue” below.

I Held The Shape While I Could is out 4/14 on Light Organ Records.