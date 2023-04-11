Last year, the Minneapolis-based musician Zora Grey released her debut album as ZORA, Z1, and she landed on our list of the Best Bands Of 2022. Today, ZORA is back with her first new track since then, “The Bitch Is Back,” which features a verse from fellow Twin Cities musician Destiny Spike.

“This song is an act of independence and something for the girls to turn up to,” ZORA said of the song. “Inspired by a toxic relationship that finally came to an end. Unfortunately, this close connection turned into a fan. So, ZORA showed up all over the press, giving them something to look at.”

Check it out below.

<a href="https://zorasworld.bandcamp.com/album/the-bitch-is-back-press-ft-destiny-spike">The Bitch is Back (press) ft. Destiny Spike by ZORA</a>

“The Bitch Is Back” is out now via Get Better Records.