Balance And Composure Reunite, Share First New Songs In Six Years

It’s been six years since Balance And Composure released their last record, the Slowheart 7″, and it’s been nearly four years since the expansive Pennsylvania rockers wrapped up their farewell tour. At the time, the band members weren’t quite sure if they were calling it quits or not, but that’s what they did. Now, they’ve uncalled it. Balance And Composure have returned. They’ve got two new songs out in the world, and they’ve announced plans for four reunion shows.

Balance And Composure have signed with producer Will Yip’s label Memory Music. They got back together last fall in Yip’s studio; frontman Jon Simmons says it was “magic.” There, they cranked out the new two-song single that they’ve called Too Quick To Forgive, which is out now. The new songs “Savior Mode” and “Last To Know” are big, contemplative, melody-heavy rockers that fit right in with the band’s past music.

Simmons and Balance And Composure guitarist Erik Petersen co-directed the “Savior Mode” video with Britain Weyant. The band has also announced upcoming shows in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Pomona, and New York. Below, check out the new songs and the details on those shows.

<a href="https://balanceandcomp.bandcamp.com/album/too-quick-to-forgive">Too Quick to Forgive by Balance and Composure</a>

TOUR DATES:

6/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (with Webbed Wing, Fleshwater, & Grist Mil)

6/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo (with Seahaven & Death Bells)

6/24 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse (with Seahaven & Death Bells)

7/08 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center (with Choir Boy & Toledo)

The Too Quick To Forgive two-song single is out now on Memory Music. Check out our 2019 feature on Balance And Composure’s breakup here.