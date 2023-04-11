Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival will return this fall, and the lineup is speckled with some intriguing names. Taking place Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA, the fest will be headlined by Vedder, the Killers, and the year’s busiest festival headliners, Foo Fighters. Also in big font on the poster are the Pretenders, the Chicks, and Haim. Further performers include Father John Misty, the War On Drugs, Goose, Japanese Breakfast, Shame, Lido Pimienta, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, the Backseat Lovers, Charley Crockett, Glen Hansard, Lucius, Thee Sacred Souls, Suki Waterhouse, Franc Moody, Hermanos Gutiérrez, Dehd, Dhani Harrison, Brooks Nielsen, Amos Lee, Danielle Ponder, Trousdale, Talk, Wunderhorse, Big Joanie, The Aquadolls, The Alive, and Emma Routhie. Ticket information is available here.