Jai Paul Shares Message Ahead Of His First-Ever Live Show: “Hopefully It’s Gonna Be Worth It”

News April 11, 2023 3:09 PM By James Rettig

Jai Paul Shares Message Ahead Of His First-Ever Live Show: “Hopefully It’s Gonna Be Worth It”

News April 11, 2023 3:09 PM By James Rettig

Jai Paul will perform live for the first time ever this weekend on Sunday night during the first weekend of Coachella, almost 10 years to the day since the elusive musician’s debut album leaked on Bandcamp. Ahead of the show, he’s shared a message and a photo of rehearsal on Reddit.

“Yoo it’s Jai… this weekend I’m gonna be playing my first ever live show 😳🥴😅 I always wanted to do something like this but yeah Im not gonna lie I am absolutely shitting it  😆,” he wrote. “Anyway, I just wanted to let u lot know how much I appreciate all you staying with me for all this time. Hopefully it’s gonna be worth it ☺️ Rehearsals been going good so far i reckon… Not long to go innit. For those of you able to make to make it out there, i will see you in a few days 😱🤪🙏🏼”

For those of us not in the desert this year, every single one of Coachella’s sets will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Yoo it’s Jai
by u/aat_naabat in jaipaul

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Joan Baez Sang At Newark Airport With Justin Jones Of The Tennessee Three

1 day ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Metallica 72 Seasons

2 days ago 0

Jack Black Releases Music Video For Super Mario Bros. Movie Ballad “Peaches”

2 days ago 0

Karol G Slams Her New GQ Mexico Cover: “My Face Doesn’t Look Like That, My Body Doesn’t Look Like That”

4 days ago 0

Controversial Matty Healy Episode Of Adam Friedland Podcast Removed From Apple And Spotify

5 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest