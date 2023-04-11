Jai Paul Shares Message Ahead Of His First-Ever Live Show: “Hopefully It’s Gonna Be Worth It”

Jai Paul will perform live for the first time ever this weekend on Sunday night during the first weekend of Coachella, almost 10 years to the day since the elusive musician’s debut album leaked on Bandcamp. Ahead of the show, he’s shared a message and a photo of rehearsal on Reddit.

“Yoo it’s Jai… this weekend I’m gonna be playing my first ever live show 😳🥴😅 I always wanted to do something like this but yeah Im not gonna lie I am absolutely shitting it 😆,” he wrote. “Anyway, I just wanted to let u lot know how much I appreciate all you staying with me for all this time. Hopefully it’s gonna be worth it ☺️ Rehearsals been going good so far i reckon… Not long to go innit. For those of you able to make to make it out there, i will see you in a few days 😱🤪🙏🏼”

For those of us not in the desert this year, every single one of Coachella’s sets will be livestreamed on YouTube.