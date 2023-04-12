R.E.M. Share Memories Of Debut Album Murmur Released 40 Years Ago Today

Forty years ago today, R.E.M. released their debut album, Murmur, one of the most popular and influential releases in the history of indie rock (which they were calling “college rock” back in R.E.M.’s day). To celebrate, the band has shared reflections on the anniversary in multiple venues. On Instagram, Michael Stipe posted the following message:

40 years ago today R.E.M. released our first ever album, Murmur. 1983. I am so proud of that and to misquote Todd Haynes, “We set out to change the world, and ended up just changing ourselves.” To all the people along the way who ever since have made my life a living, breathing, blessing—thank you!. Especially to Peter, Mike, Bill, and Bertis, thank you for your enduring friendship and love, and for believing in and trusting me through some really raucous and fun times. I feel like the luckiest guy on earth I am not exaggerating 🌌🌌🌌✨📢

On R.E.M.’s official site, each member of the band chimed in with memories of the Murmur era. Drummer Bill Berry reveals that during the recording sessions at Reflection Studios he stumbled into a quick gig playing music for a Dodge pickup truck commercial, for which he made $100. Guitarist Peter Buck points out that 40 years before Murmur, World War II was in full swing, as were Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller: “Forty years is a looong time.” Bassist Mike Mills recalls that during the sessions Buck bought a pair of toy dinosaurs that would sit on the studio speakers during the recording of every R.E.M. album until the end. And Stipe discloses that he got some decent life advice from a Tammy Faye Bakker book he received from a Christian ministry that was using the studio at the time.

Here are the memories in their entirety: