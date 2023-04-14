The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

02

billy woods & Kenny Segal - "FaceTime" (Feat. Samuel T. Herring)

Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring is a well-documented hip-hop fan, so it’s always a pleasant surprise to see him either a) rapping or b) singing on a rap track. On “FaceTime,” the lead single from New York rapper billy woods and LA producer Kenny Segal’s hotly anticipated Maps, Herring jumps in the chorus for a wistful line about how lonely touring life can be: “Continental breakfast, stick and weave, tuck and roll/ I can’t take you with me, but I be on your phone.”



The entire “FaceTime” is a slow, jazzy trudge about how something seemingly glamorous like touring can be rather mundane when broken down to the sum of its parts: “Lived a couple lives go ahead and slide, hope I take a couple with me/ Made a couple dollars it got tricky quickly/ What’chu expect?/ Play stupid games you flyin’ Easy Jet/ Bratislava, Utrecht/ Something felt off before I even left/ So when I saw the missed calls, I knew what was next,” Woods says with a note of exhaustion in his voice. Seems like there’s someone back home, and they’re not too happy? Woods sounds caught between missing them and wanting to create distance — which is tough when he’s just a video call away. —Rachel