Post Malone – “Chemical”

New Music April 14, 2023 12:01 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Post Malone has been teasing new music this week — a song called “Chemical,” which follows last year’s Twelve Carat Toothache. Posting a clip of himself in the studio on Wednesday, Posty included a 15-second “Chemical” preview where he’s jamming out to an upbeat pop chorus. Earlier on Thursday, he shared a longer clip where he sings, “Fresh out of the party / Smoking in the car with you / Seven nation army / Fighting in the bar with you.” Along with the preview, Post Malone captioned: “A big cheers to all my big special gamers out there Please listen to my new song tonight at midnight. I love you.” Now, the full “Chemical” is out, ready to stream, and comes with a music video. It also, according to a press release, “signals the dawn of Post Malone’s next era while he assembles his upcoming fifth full-length offering.” Listen to “Chemical” below.

