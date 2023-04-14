Diplo, Dove Cameron, & Sturgill Simpson Share “Use Me (Brutal Hearts)” Video Starring Sean Penn

At the end of the month, Diplo will return to his country guise Thomas Wesley to release Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant. Its first single “Wasted” featuring Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel arrived in late January. Now, Diplo is sharing another preview.

He’s teamed up with Dove Cameron and Sturgill Simpson for a new song and cinematic video called “Use Me (Brutal Hearts).” (As one helpful Twitter user points out, it’s a cover of Bedouin Soundclash and Coeur De Pirate’s “Brutal Hearts” from the 2010 Bedouin Soundclash album Light The Horizon.) The video also stars Simpson as his alter ego “Johnny Blue Skies” plus Sean Penn.

Cameron started teasing the collab earlier on Thursday, posting a few stills and album art to Instagram with the caption, “use me (brutal hearts) drops this friday @diplo . did you know tortoises love flowers petals?” On Wednesday, Diplo teased, “You’re gonna wanna watch this video friday. Trust me. Use Me ft @dovecameron and johnny blue skies.”

Swamp Savant is the official follow-up to 2020’s Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil. Watch “Use Me (Brutal Hearts)” below.

Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant is out 4/28 via Mad Decent.