Justin Timberlake Is Bringing Fun Back On New Album, Says Timbaland

Remember when Justin Timberlake brought sexy back? After 2018’s ill-conceived Man Of The Woods, the world would be content for Timberlake to simply bring fun back. Fortunately, if Timberlake’s longtime producer Timbaland can be believed, that’s what JT will do on his next LP.

Speaking to Variety, Timbaland says the new project presents “the fun Justin” and brands it as a sequel to Timberlake’s paradigm-shifting, world-conquering FutureSex/LoveSounds. Here’s how he describes the music:

It’s fun Justin — it’s like FutureSex/LoveSounds but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you’d expect from us: not overthought, the lyrics are not so deep, it’s bob-your-head, dance-to-it music. Music is a young sport, and you have to keep it fun — fun and young. We’ve both seen a lot of life, but you can’t overthink it because of that, you have to bring out the 13-year-old, 18-year-old again, you know? If not, you can get into the old-fogey stage real quick. (Laughter) That’s just the world we live in. So you have to know how to be authentic and true to the art and understand it, and that’s what this album is. We took our time. We had songs that maybe were too complicated, but we said “We want it to feel like FutureSex part two,” so we picked songs that will fit that.

Hopefully the album actually feels of a piece with FutureSex. We’ve already heard what a Justin Timberlake hit sounds like when he’s getting in touch with his younger self, but I’m guessing the Trolls vibe is not really what Timbaland is getting at here.