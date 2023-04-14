Watch Hayley Williams Cover The Cranberries At Paramore’s Dublin Show

News April 14, 2023 3:08 PM By Chris DeVille

Paramore played 3Arena in Dublin on Thursday in support of this year’s This Is Why, and Hayley Williams broke out a locally appropriate cover to mark the occasion. A little more than halfway through the show, Williams played a solo acoustic version of “Dreams,” the 1992 debut single from Limerick’s own the Cranberries. She had a lot of help from the audience, who chimed in with some boisterous backing vocals. Watch the performance below.

