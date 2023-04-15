Gainesville’s The Fest Announces Initial 2023 Lineup

Gainesville’s annual punk festival The Fest has announced a stacked lineup including Thursday (playing two sets, including War All The Time for its 20th anniversary), Descendents, Less Than Jake (playing two sets, including Hello Rockview in full for the album’s 25th anniversary), Laura Jane Grace, Gwar, and more. Featuring 350+ bands, comedians, and pro wrestling matches, the Fest 21 will take place October 27-29 across a handful of venues in Gainesville.

Additional bands on the lineup include local acts Dikembe, No More, Jer, You Vandal, Articles, Cursed Birth, Confession Kids, and more. Performers also include Cloud Nothings, Lucero, Time Barry Of Avail, Gorilla Biscuits, Sparta, the Smoking Popes, Zeta, Dillinger Four, Braid, the Wonder Years, my personal high school favorites Tsunami Bomb, Eve 6, and many others.

The Fest will unveil a second and final wave of bands and performers on June 1. Visit the Fest’s website for ticketing info.