Roger Waters Says He Will Play Frankfurt Despite City Banning Him For Antisemitism

In February, the city of Frankfurt in Germany canceled an upcoming Roger Waters concert, citing “persistent anti-Israel behavior” from “one of the most widely spread anti-Semites in the world.” Today, the controversial former Pink Floyd singer has announced that he’s “coming anyway” in an Instagram post.

On Instagram, Waters posted a photo of Sophie Scholl’s gravesite (Scholl was a German student and anti-Nazi political activist who was beheaded via guillotine in 1943 after being convicted of high treason for distributing anti-war leaflets at the University Of Munich) and a caption declaring, “WE REMEMBER KRISTALLNACHT! LIKE SOPHIE SCHOLL OUR FATHERS STOOD WITH THOSE THREE THOUSAND JEWISH MEN, AND TODAY WE STAND WITH THE PALESTINIANS!”

Waters’ post also indicates that he filed an injunction against Frankfurt but has not gotten a response. See the full caption below.