Lana Del Rey joined Jack Antonoff during his Bleachers set at the High Water Music Festival in Charleston, SC on Saturday to perform “Margaret” live for the first time. The Bleachers-featuring track is included on Lana’s latest album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard, which was mostly produced by Antonoff.

Check out our recent In Theory column about LDR’s “A&W.”

Watch clips of the “Margaret” live debut below.