Last summer the Portland power-pop king Mo Troper released his fantastic MTV (pronounced MT5), and we named it Album Of The Week. Today he’s back with the lead single from new album MTVI (pronounced, naturally, MTV). It’s called “For You To Sing.” On Twitter, Troper writes:

new hit single out today, first sneak preview of MTVI (pronounced MTV). recorded on 2” tape and my phone. not sure where this one came from 😅. riyl Shakespeare, Chopin, mo troper, children’s music. cheers, -m

“For You To Sing” is a jangly slow-roller that sounds like something the Byrds might have recorded in Bob Pollard’s basement. The guitar action on this one is insane. Listen below.

No further details yet on MTVI but obviously it’ll be good.