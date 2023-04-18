The Pacific Northwest metal band Bell Witch released their most recent album on their own back in 2017, Mirror Reaper, which consisted of a single continuous 83-minute track, which we named our Album Of The Week at the time. In 2020, they teamed up with Aerial Ruin for the collaborative album Stygian Boost Volume 1, and we had all involved run through it track by track.

Today, Bell Witch are back with news of their latest concoction: another 83-minute album made up of only a single track, and this time it’s the first in a trio of planned albums called Future’s Shadow. “Eventually, the end of the last album will be looped around to the first to make a circle,” the group’s Dylan Desmond explained. “It can be continuously looped, like a day cycle. This would be dawn. The next one would be noon. The following one would be sundown, with dawn and sundown both having something of night.”

The first part of the triptych is called Future’s Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate, and it will be out this Friday. They’re sharing a teaser video for it now, which you can check out below, and they’ll perform The Clandestine Gate in full on the day it’s released at the Dutch festival Roadburn.

Future’s Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate is out 4/21 via Profound Lore. It’ll be available physically (CD, cassette, and vinyl) on 6/9 — pre-order that here.