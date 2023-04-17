Stream The Ukrainian Aggro Indie Band Life In Vacuum’s New Album Lost

Life In Vacuum are a band based in Toronto, formed in Ukraine, playing an aggressive form of indie rock that pulls from a few different subgenres. I hear some Fugazi-style post-hardcore and some Metz-esque noise-rock in the mix. “Hugo” sounds like angry garage howlers Hot Snakes attempting to write something like Interpol’s propulsive post-punk masterpiece “PDA.” “The Office” presents a mix of creeping bass and skronking guitar somewhere between Pixies and Mclusky on the discordant indie rock spectrum, then goes all the way into Refused-style freakout on the chorus. Basically, if you like punk- and hardcore-adjacent indie and have ever liked music that some critic described as “angular” and might have had a shot at MTV2 rotation circa 2002, you’ll probably like this. Listen below.

<a href="https://lifeinvacuum.bandcamp.com/album/lost">Lost by Life In Vacuum</a>

TOUR DATES:

05/04 – Ottawa, ON @ Dominion Tavern

05/05 – Montreal, QB @ Turbohaus

05/09 – Cambridge, MA @ Cantab Lounge

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway

05/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ortlieb’s

05/12 – Washington, DC @ Runaway

05/13 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

05/14 – Durham, NC @ Ruby’s on 5

05/15 – Winston Salem, NC @ Gas Hill

05/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Firehouse

05/18 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr

05/19 – St Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

05/20 – Kansas City, KS @ Farewell

05/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ SubT Basement

Lost is out now on Born Losers.