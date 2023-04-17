Are GoGo Penguin jazz? Their first album, Fanfares, came out just over a decade ago, in November 2012; it was released on Gondwana, a label run by trumpeter Matthew Halsall, whose own music is quite beautiful spiritual jazz. They stayed with Gondwana for their 2014 breakthrough release, v2.0, but then signed with Blue Note for 2016’s Man Made Object, 2018’s A Humdrum Star, and 2020’s self-titled release, which was followed the next year by the remix album GGP/RMX.

I wrote about that remix album in this column, saying in part, “GoGo Penguin are a group I go back and forth on. I understand the realm in which they dwell, that sort of e.s.t/Dawn Of Midi zone, with a little bit extra on the electronic side. At their blandest, they sound like instrumental versions of early Coldplay, but that’s rare; they generally keep the energy flowing. You could easily have played tracks from their 2020 self-titled album in venues that permitted dancing, if there had been any of those in 2020.”

In 2023, GoGo Penguin have moved on from Blue Note. They’re now on XXIM, which is distributed by Sony and focuses on electronic music and neo-classical. They released a five-track EP, Between Two Waves, last year, and have just put out their sixth full-length, Everything Is Going To Be OK.

The title may well serve as an affirmation/mantra to themselves, as the press release reveals that the band members have gone through some stuff over the last couple of years. Pianist and last remaining original member Chris Illingsworth’s grandmother died; bassist Nick Blacka’s mother and brother both died of cancer within months of each other; and drummer Rob Turner quit. The overarching message of the album seems to be one of resilience and survival — there are tracks with titles like “You’re Stronger Than You Think,” “We May Not Stay,” “Last Breath,” and “Sanctuary.” But when I got on a Zoom call with Illingsworth, Blacka, and new drummer Jon Scott, I didn’t want to ask them about any of that stuff. I mostly wanted to get a sense of how they make their music, what it means to them, and where they see themselves, 10 years in and in the middle of what can only be described as a jazz renaissance.

According to Nick Blacka, the decision to leave Blue Note, having completed their contract, was logical given the trio’s musical direction. “When we signed it was such an amazing thing, and something that we’ll always carry with us as an absolutely incredible moment in our lives and in the life of the band, but we’d just come to the point where we felt like maybe the attachment of Blue Note was a little incongruous to the kind of music that we were starting to make… There’s a lot of expectation from Blue Note and from jazz, and we didn’t feel like we were really fulfilling what people expect from a jazz band anymore, and we wanted that freedom to try different things.”

Indeed, while the music on Everything Is Going To Be OK contains jazzy elements — there’s improvisation, the upright bass is often prominent, and the rhythms sometimes swing — there are so many other things going on that it’s almost impossible to categorize them. A piece like “Friday Film Special” owes more to DJ Shadow than to Brad Mehldau, and “Soon Comes Night” lays a pulsing electronic filter over the keyboard and blasts Scott’s drums through a wash of static and noise.

“What do you call instrumental music with improvisation with this instrumentation?” Illingsworth asks, rhetorically. “I think, you know, you see double bass, piano, drums, you go ‘jazz.’ But one of the best ways for us of thinking about it is, we’re just using the instruments that we play.” When I mention that for me, the key elements of their work have always been sound and melody — they have a real talent for coming up with deceptively simple, earwormy hooks — they agree. It’s very rare that a GoGo Penguin track consists of just piano, upright bass, and drums. There’s always a production effect, or some electronic element, or some kind of tweak that takes it out of the realm of “pure” acoustic music and into a bigger, more widescreen space. And this has the effect of camouflaging just how challenging some of their compositions and performances actually are. They’re extremely skilled musicians who go out of their way to downplay their virtuosity, which is sort of the exact opposite of most jazz musicians their age.

Illingsworth agrees, saying, “We often say people aren’t gonna realize how difficult these things are that we’re doing, because they don’t give that impression of being difficult for the sake of being like, ‘Look at this, look at this technical ability at an instrument.’ But a lot of the things are very challenging, and challenging in strange ways… there’s a lot of spots where I’ll be moving to different instruments like the Eurorack module and the synths and making sure all these instruments have their place and I’m prepared to move to these things, and physically on the piano, a lot of it’s quite demanding and challenging, but it’s never been something I’m thinking about doing because I want people to go, ‘Wow, look at that guy playing the piano.'”

He continues, “I never wanted to be the kind of pianist who was a frontman. I didn’t want it to be a piano trio where it was two other guys in a supporting role. I wanted to be in a band… it’s essential to make sure that whatever I’m playing suits what Jon’s doing and what Nick’s doing, and all these things come together and make this complete entity that’s something different.”

Scott, the newest member of the trio, has a pretty solid jazz background; he’s played with GoGo Penguin’s former label boss, Matthew Halsall, as well as saxophonist Chip Wickham and Ethiopian keyboard legend Mulatu Astatke. But as he points out, he’s also been in rock and salsa bands, and played improvised electronic music, so “all these things kind of go into the mix, and just add to the options, really.”

Coming into a group with the public profile of GoGo Penguin brings with it a certain amount of pressure to perform, something the drummer admits to feeling. “I’ve joined a lot of bands over the years, but generally in a context where you’re a little bit more anonymous, and to come into a situation where it’s three distinct personalities who all shape the music…yeah, that’s a thing, and there are obviously fans of the band who really know [the older material] intimately, so it’s a psychological landscape to deal with.”

He finds himself going back and forth between helping create and shape the new material and finding ways to put his own spin on material that GoGo Penguin created with Turner, and some of his previous experiences have helped him with that. “I’ll say one thing about working with people like Mulatu. It’s very good education in equal roles in a band, finding your space and the music always being the priority over any individual will.” He describes the trio’s music as “very much a team effort… something you do together, because if you do that you can make something better than you can on your own.”

Although many of its 13 tracks are played at relatively slow tempos, Everything Is Going To Be OK has a surprisingly anthemic energy at times, and there are some really gutsy, head-nodding moments, like when Blacka’s bass comes to the fore on “We May Not Stay” and the title track. In general, the pieces, which often fly by in well under three minutes, have the get-to-the-point feeling of modern pop, but are played with the rigor of serious jazz. When asked about the creative process, Blacka says that it was about openness combined with rigorous discipline. “I think we sort of had a change of tack on this record, for various reasons…the challenge that we set ourselves a bit more on this was trying to…not think about coming from a personal ego kind of place but [from] what serves the music, and trying to be really mindful of trimming the fat off things, being quite militant about, ‘We don’t need that, it doesn’t do anything, it doesn’t really serve anything.’ I think we got quite good at being able to recognize when we didn’t need something and take it away.”

So given the dominance of electronic elements and modern pop-friendly production in their music, I had to ask the members of GoGo Penguin how they saw themselves fitting into the contemporary British jazz scene. The first thing they made clear was that since they’re from Manchester and not London, they’re outsiders to the scene even at home. But it goes deeper than that. “We would never describe ourselves as ambassadors for British jazz,” Blacka says. “And that’s no disrespect to British jazz or anything like that. If somebody thinks of us like that, then that’s a compliment, but we would never describe ourselves as that, because – I mean, it’s the jazz word again. To call us a jazz group, it might be quite far-fetched these days, but there is jazz in there.”

Illingsworth adds, “We get people sometimes at gigs going, ‘I don’t really like jazz but I like you guys.’ I think for us, we’ve always just thought of it as a band, and obviously we’re not trying to deny any sort of jazz influence. It doesn’t bother us whatever people call the music, but it genuinely always has been for us that we’re just a band, we want to make music and there’s some improvisation in there, it’s a piano trio setup but we didn’t think, let’s set up a piano trio, it was just I play piano, Nick plays bass, John plays drums.”

They actually wanted to know how I thought about their music, and I told them the truth: that they have long been one of my go-to examples of a gateway act. You see, I believe that telling someone “You should listen to jazz” like you’re asking them “Have you considered veganism?” is more likely to send them running than bring them into the tent. If, on the other hand, you can frame it like, “If you like [x pop record], you might like [x jazz record],” you’ve got a shot, and GoGo Penguin have enough in common, sonically and in terms of overall vibe, with piano-driven pop music (yes, like Coldplay) to make them appealing to those fans. Which puts them right into the jazz lineage, when you think about it, because players like Ahmad Jamal (who died this weekend at 92), Erroll Garner, Ramsey Lewis and even Herbie Hancock found ways to bridge jazz and pop and achieve extraordinary success in the process. And given some of the venues they’re playing on their US tour, which kicks off April 27 in L.A., GoGo Penguin are very much on that path.

TAKE 10