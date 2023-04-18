Squid – “Undergrowth”
In June, the UK crew Squid are releasing a new album, O Monolith, the follow-up to their 2021 debut Bright Green Field. They announced it back in February with “Swing (In A Dream),” and today they’re back with a second single from it, “Undergrowth.” “I really got into animism, the idea that spirits can live in inanimate objects,” the group’s drummer and vocalist Ollie Judge explained in a statement, continuing:
I was watching Twin Peaks, and there was the episode where Josie Packard’s spirit goes into a chest of drawers. So ‘Undergrowth’ was written from the perspective of me being reincarnated as a bedside table in the afterlife, and how the thought of being reincarnated as an inanimate object would be dreadful. ‘This isn’t what I wanted/ So many options to be disappointed.’ Even though I’m in no way religious I don’t think anyone who isn’t religious is confident enough to not have had the fleeting thought of ‘Fuck, what if there is an afterlife? What if I’m going to Hell?’
“Undergrowth” comes with a visualizer directed by the band’s Louis Borlaise, and it also comes with a video game inspired by the track, which you can check out here. Squid have also announced a string of North American tour dates that will take place next year. Check out “Undergrowth” below.
TOUR DATES:
O Monolith is out 6/9 via Warp.