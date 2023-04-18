In June, the UK crew Squid are releasing a new album, O Monolith, the follow-up to their 2021 debut Bright Green Field. They announced it back in February with “Swing (In A Dream),” and today they’re back with a second single from it, “Undergrowth.” “I really got into animism, the idea that spirits can live in inanimate objects,” the group’s drummer and vocalist Ollie Judge explained in a statement, continuing:

I was watching Twin Peaks, and there was the episode where Josie Packard’s spirit goes into a chest of drawers. So ‘Undergrowth’ was written from the perspective of me being reincarnated as a bedside table in the afterlife, and how the thought of being reincarnated as an inanimate object would be dreadful. ‘This isn’t what I wanted/ So many options to be disappointed.’ Even though I’m in no way religious I don’t think anyone who isn’t religious is confident enough to not have had the fleeting thought of ‘Fuck, what if there is an afterlife? What if I’m going to Hell?’

“Undergrowth” comes with a visualizer directed by the band’s Louis Borlaise, and it also comes with a video game inspired by the track, which you can check out here. Squid have also announced a string of North American tour dates that will take place next year. Check out “Undergrowth” below.

TOUR DATES:

05/05 Wrexhman, WS @ Focus Wales

06/18 Wicklow, IE @ Beyond The Pale

06/30 Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 Lars, DE @ Fusion

07/21 Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling

07/22 Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival

08/16 Portugal, ES @ Paredes De Coura

08/18 Brecon, WS @ Green Man

09/02 Vlieland, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open

09/05 Cologne, DE @ Katine

09/06 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

09/07 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

09/08 Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg ROnda

09/09 Hamburg, DE @ Knust

09/11 Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

09/12 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

09/13 Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

09/15 Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

09/16 Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

09/19 Milan, IT @ Santeria

09/21 Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apollo 2

09/22 Valencia, ES @ Jerusalem

09/23 Madrid, ES @ Sala Copérnico

09/24 Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

09/25 Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

09/27 Rouen, FR @ Le 106

10/13 Bristol, UK @ SWX

10/14 Bristol, UK @ SWX

10/16 Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

10/17 Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10/19 Manchester, UK @ New Century

10/21 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10/22 Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

11/01 London, UK @ Troxy

02/02 Austin, TX @ The Parish

02/03 Dallas, TX @ Dada

02/05 Nashville, TN @ Basement East

02/06 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/08 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

02/14 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

02/15 Montreal, QC @ SAT

02/16 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

02/18 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/19 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

02/23 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/24 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

02/25 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

02/27 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

02/29 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

03/01 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

O Monolith is out 6/9 via Warp.