All Things Go 2023 Lineup Has Lana Del Rey, boygenius, Alvvays, & More

News April 18, 2023 10:01 AM By Rachel Brodsky

All Things Go Music Festival has released its 2023 lineup. Taking place over two days (September 30 through October 1) at the Merriweather Post Pavilion, All Things Go 2023 will feature headliners Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius, and Carly Rae Jepsen, in addition to Mt. Joy, MUNA, Arlo Parks, and Alvvays.

Additional performers include Lizzy McAlpine, Dayglow, Fletcher, Tegan And Sara, Peach Pit, Raye, Suki Waterhouse, the Wombats, Sudan Archives, Last Dinosaurs, Vacations, Ella Jane, Hemlock Springs, Beabadoobee, Alex G, Ethel Cain, Leith Ross, Samia, Vundabar, Meet Me @ The Altar, Tommy Lefroy, Jensen McRae, Juliana Madrid, and Free Range.

Visit the fest’s website for ticketing information.

