The Band’s Garth Hudson Gives Surprise Public Performance, First In Five Years

As a member of the legendary country-rock outfit the Band and beyond, Garth Hudson had a long career onstage. But he’s getting up there in years, and he doesn’t often perform anymore. So it was quite the special occurrence Sunday when Hudson, 85, made a surprise performance at a house show hosted by musician Sarah Perrotta in Kingston, NY. Seated in a wheelchair, Hudson played Duke Ellington’s “Sophisticated Lady” on piano. It was his first time performing in public since 2018.

“Hosted Flower Hill House Concert No. 6 last night!” Perrotta wrote on Instagram. “What a gift to not only have Cindy Cashdollar, Jerry Marotta and Happy Traum play with SuperFolk but also a surprise set from Garth Hudson of The Band who has not played a concert in years! Making rock and roll history in my living room.”

Watch footage of Hudson’s performance below.