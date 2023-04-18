Joanna Sternberg – “Mountains High”

Last month, the New York City songwriter Joanna Sternberg announced their sophomore album I’ve Got Me with its title track. Today, they’re back with the new track “Mountains High.”

“I wrote this song when I was trying to do the following things all at once in NYC: Be a freelance visual artist, be a freelance double bassist, be a singer, be a songwriter, babysit, work at elementary schools teaching comics, and teach private lessons for songwriting, piano and double bass,” Sternberg said in a statement. “The song is about being so busy and so tired while schlepping around NYC and anxiously obsessively ruminating!”

Listen below.

I’ve Got Me is out 6/30 via Fat Possum.

James Rettig Staff

